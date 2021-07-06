Singer-composer Papon pays tribute to Jagjit Singh with a re-composition of the classic song “Aaye hain samjhane log”, sung by late ghazal maestro and his wife Chitra Singh.

Papon has tried rendering a fresh take to the song with a different style, and presented it as a duet with Pratibha Singh.

The singer said, “Jagjit Singh and Chitra Singh have been one of the most loved duos of the ghazal genre. This is my way of celebrating their work and legacy. It was extremely creative and fulfilling to re-imagine the sonic ambience of the ghazal.”

Papon added, “The experience of creating it has been exciting and insightful. Pratibha has been a splendid co-singer.”

The singer, in December 2020, recalled his early days as a singer and said he was fortunate to be part of independent music. Papon made his official debut as a singer with the Assamese track, Gaantu Je Gaai Asila from the album Aamiu Gao Gaan in 1988. The song was a duet with Dr Lima Das.

Recalling his debut, Papon had said, “Everyone around me recognised my flair for music from very early on and I sang as a backup vocalist in the beginning of my career for many albums by my parents.” (Inputs from IANS)

