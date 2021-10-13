After garnering record-shattering views for the track ‘Jaago Jaago Re’ featuring Allu Arjun from ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, the film’s producers released the multi-lingual song ‘Srivalli’ introducing a deglamorized Rashmika Mandanna on Wednesday.

Sung by Javed Ali in Hindi and by Sid Sriram in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, ‘Srivalli’ has been composed by the maestro, Devi Sri Prasad. It is a melodious celebration of the character essayed by Mandanna. The song is poised to become a one-of-a-kind chartbuster written and composed in five languages.

‘Pushpa’ Producers Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers jointly said, “Kudos to maestro Devi Sri Prasad, Javed Ali and Sid Sriram for creating this memorable song. It is a song that describes what sets Srivalli apart from all the characters in the film. We invite listeners to celebrate Pushpa’s soul through Srivalli.”

