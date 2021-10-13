After garnering record-shattering views for the track ‘Jaago Jaago Re’ featuring Allu Arjun from ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, the film’s producers released the multi-lingual song ‘Srivalli’ introducing a deglamorized Rashmika Mandanna on Wednesday.
Sung by Javed Ali in Hindi and by Sid Sriram in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, ‘Srivalli’ has been composed by the maestro, Devi Sri Prasad. It is a melodious celebration of the character essayed by Mandanna. The song is poised to become a one-of-a-kind chartbuster written and composed in five languages.
‘Pushpa’ Producers Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers jointly said, “Kudos to maestro Devi Sri Prasad, Javed Ali and Sid Sriram for creating this memorable song. It is a song that describes what sets Srivalli apart from all the characters in the film. We invite listeners to celebrate Pushpa’s soul through Srivalli.”
Allu Arjun’s Pushpa is Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media, directed by Sukumar, with music by Devi Sri Prasad and starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ releases on December 17. The second part of the film will be released in 2022.
Previously, Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who is receiving a positive response for the first look of her upcoming first multilingual pan-India film ‘Pushpa’, says she has got a chance to explore a different side of her as a performer.
The first look of the poster features a never-seen-before raw and rustic avatar of Rashmika wearing a yellow saree and holding a bunch of flowers.
Expressing her gratitude for the love she has got from her fans and audiences, Rashmika said, “It is so gratifying to receive such heart-warming compliments for my first look of ‘Pushpa’. I was at first nervous and excited, but I’m really glad and thankful for all the love the audiences have showered on ‘Pushpa’.”
She added: “It is my first multi-lingual pan-India movie and I believe that it has given me an opportunity to explore a different side of me as an actress. It’s going to help me establish yet another milestone and I can’t wait for my fans and audiences to see me bring alive the character of Srivalli, who is the soul of the film.”
Apart from ‘Pushpa’, Rashmika also has two Bollywood films lined up. These are ‘Mission Majnu’ with Sidharth Malhotra and ‘Good Bye’, which is in the pipeline, and features Amitabh Bachchan.
