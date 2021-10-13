On October 2, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) during a raid on a cruise ship. Post that, the superstar’s son was arrested along with 7 others including Arbaaz Khan and Munmun Dhamecha and were presented before a Holiday judge and have been in custody ever since.

Following their arrest, the star kid and the others were denied bail on Monday, October 4 and then once again on Friday, October 8. Another bail hearing is currently underway and as per the reports coming in from there, the NCB has accused Aryan and revealed that he is involved in the ‘illicit procurement and distribution of contraband.’

As per a News18 report, the NCB says Aryan Khan used to procure contraband from Arbaaz Merchant. The Narcotic Control Bureau further accuses him of being an integral part of a nexus. As per the report, Aryan has been in touch with persons who are a part of an ‘international drug network’ for the illegal procurement of drugs.

The same report also claims, such a demand would cause great prejudice to the ongoing investigation. The NCB states that Aryan Khan had a role in illicit procurement and distribution. They also claim “allegation of false is implication untrue and misleading.”

Aryan Khan has been at Arthur Road jail since he was sent to judicial custody on Thursday, October 7. The day Aryan was detained, the NCB claimed to have seized 13gm of cocaine, 21gm of charas, 22 pills of MDMA and 5gm of mephedrone and more than Rs 1.3 lakh cash. Their bail on Friday was rejected by the magistrate, with him saying, “Have heard the applications and the submissions. The applications are not maintainable before us and hence rejected.”

