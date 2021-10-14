Aryan Khan’s arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau post being detained on Saturday, October 2, has been making the headlines for several reasons. Why all wait to know f Shah Rukh Khan’s son gets bail today, one of the first reasons why he went viral was the selfie that surfaced within hours of his arrest. This viral selfie included Aryan sitting in a chair and looking into the camera as a man named KP Gosavi snapped a selfie.

While the NCB released a statement early on saying that Gosavi wasn’t part of their team, the latest reports state that the Pune Police has issued a lookout circular against him in a 3-year-old case. Read on for more.

As per an NDTV report, the Pune Police have now issued a lookout circular against KP Gosavi in connection with a 2018 cheating case registered in Pune. For those who don’t know, a lookout circular notice prevents a person from leaving the country.

Talking about the lookout circular issued against Gosavi, Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta – in a statement, said, “We have issued a lookout circular notice against KP Gosavi, who has been absconding in a 2018 cheating case registered against him with the Faraskhana police station.” According to a PTI report, KP was one of the nine independent witnesses of the NCB in the cruise ship drugs seizure case.

As per the report, the Pune Police has been on the lookout after Gosavi was booked for duping a Pune-based man on the pretext of offering a job in Malaysia. An official from Faraskhana police station told PTI, “While promising a job in Malaysia, Gosavi collectively took Rs 3.09 lakh from him in instalments. However, he neither offered any job to him nor paid his money back.” The complainant Chinmay Deshmukh had revealed that he came across Gosavi’s ad about the vacancy in the hotel industry in Malaysia on social media.

