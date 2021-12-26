The COVID 19 pandemic has affected the film industry in a grave manner and now makers are trying their best to recover the losses. As the Omicron variant threatens the world once again, most people are wondering if the entertainment industry will suffer again due to the newly imposed restriction. According to a recent report, the success of upcoming magnum opuses like Radhe Shyam and RRR will get affected if the cases continue to increase.

For the unversed, both these movies are from the south Indian film industries and have been scheduled to have a pan India release in the next few weeks. Both these projects are being led by top actors who enjoy a huge fan following across the country, which is why the viewers also have high expectations from the movies.

The film RRR brings together Ram Charan, NT Rama Rao Jr, and Alia Bhatt and has been directed by Baahubali fame SS Rajamouli. Radhe Shyam, on the other hand, stars Prabhas in the lead role, alongside Pooja Hegde and is slated to release on January 14th, a week after RRR hits the theatres.

The Maharashtra government has imposed a night curfew in the state due to the Omicron scare and rising positive cases. The restrictions are applicable since Christmas 2021 and most trade analysts have been predicting that the box office numbers will drop due to this government policy. They believe that limited screenings after 6:30 pm, especially in a city like Mumbai, can heavily affect the movies’ success.

According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, RRR producer DVV Danayya believes that the night curfew will not cause much problems since the theatres have been operating with a 50% capacity anyway. He has kept a positive attitude as he said, “There’s nothing much anyone can do in these situations; let’s hope the situation eases out and normalcy restores.”

