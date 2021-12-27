83 managed to stay stable on Sunday by bringing in 17.41 crores at the box office. Of course, the Sunday growth wasn’t big when seen in conjunction with how the film had done on Saturday when compared to Friday. After all, that was a Christmas Day and hence the numbers were bound to go up. However, for the momentum to be on a continued rise, something around 25 crores would have been even better for the sports drama.

One may as well have said that there is a solid footing for the film already had it been an open week with no completion from present or future. However, that’s not quite the case as there is competition coming in from Spider-Man: No Way Home on a day-by-day basis, which is robbing 83 of many crores constantly. Moreover, there is competition arriving this Friday from another big film, Jersey, and that will mean a two-way competition for the Ranveer Singh starrer.

A well-made movie by Kabir Khan that deserves to be a good success, it has now touched 47 crores and one now waits to see when does it go past the 100 crores mark. However, it needs a lot more due to the costs (and also the producers involved, namely Reliance Entertainment, Sajid Nadiadwala, Vishnu Induri, Deepika Padukone, Phantom Films) which mean there are expectations of bigger bucks in time to come.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

