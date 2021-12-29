SS Rajamouli’s period action drama, RRR is one of the most anticipated films not just in the South or Bollywood, but all across India. As the film is set to release on the first Friday of 2022, the cast – Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan and Jr NTR, along with their film’s director are busy promoting it.

With the rise in the Omicron case in the countries, COVID restrictions are being put back into place with theatres across the country also being shut again. With this development, makers are not planning on postponing their film’s theatrical releases so that their collections don’t get affected.

But are SS Rajamouli and the makers of RRR going the same route? Well, the answer is no. As reported by Bollywood Hungama, while conversing with Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh, Rajamouli got candid about the release date of the period action drama. The acclaimed director asserted that the Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt starrer would not be rescheduled.

Reasoning his decision, SS Rajamouli cited the fact that the period drama is a multi-lingual release and is one of the most much-awaited films at the moment. He also stated that Sankranti had been finalized as the release date much earlier and they want to stick to it.

Owing to the resurgence of Covid-19, with the Omicron variant, the Delhi government imposed certain restrictions, wherein theatres were shut down. Following this, the producers of Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur’sJersey have decided on rescheduling their release plans aka it will not release on December 31.

Talking about RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, the film stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, The film, also featuring Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson and Shriya Saran, will release on January 7, 2022.

