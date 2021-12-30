Kabir Khan’s 83 is, unfortunately, turning out to be one of the biggest box office disappointments of 2021. Starring Ranveer Singh and others, the sports biographical drama is putting up a passable performance on weekdays. Let’s see how much it made on day 6.

With already competition present in the form of Pushpa and Spider-Man: No Way Home, the film is facing the wrath of growing omicron cases. Yes, all these things are impacting the theatrical run, but looking at the other side, this Ranveer Singh starrer isn’t able to attract the crowd to theatres, if its full potential is considered.

Now, as per early trends flowing in, 83 has managed to earn 5-6 crores on day 6 i.e. Wednesday. It’s a stable trend from Tuesday’s 6.70 crores. However, on the whole, it isn’t a pleasing response as the overall total stands at 65.99-66.99 crores. The first week would end a little above the 70 crore mark.

Apart from Ranveer Singh, 83 also stars Jiiva, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, and others in key roles. It also features Deepika Padukone in a cameo.

Meanwhile, recently, none other than Rajinikanth poured in praises on team 83. He took to Twitter to share his opinion about the film and tweeted, “#83TheMovie wow what a movie… magnificent!!! Many congratulations to the producers.”

