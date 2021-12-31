Rahul Bose is one of the finest actors in Indian cinema. He is known as the superstar of Indian arthouse cinema. Unlike other stars, he often stays away from controversies. However, he once raked up a controversy over two bananas. Scroll down to know more.

Back in 2019, when the actor decided to stay in JW Marriott in Chandigarh where he was shooting for a film. He ordered room service for two bananas, but when the bill arrived, he was in for an unpleasant surprise.

Reportedly, Rahul Bose was charged Rs 442.50 for two Bananas that he had ordered. He shared his disbelief on social media through a video wherein he explained how he ordered two bananas when he was working out at the gym in the hotel. And when they were delivered to his suite, he was shocked to see the bill. He then ended the video by saying, “They are just too good for me.”

He captioned it, “You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn’t harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd #goingbananas #howtogetfitandgobroke #potassiumforkings.”

Take a look at the video below:

You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn’t harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd #goingbananas #howtogetfitandgobroke #potassiumforkings pic.twitter.com/SNJvecHvZB — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) July 22, 2019

Soon after Rahul Bose shared the video on Twitter, many came up with hilarious jokes on the situation and some classic middle-class relatable replies. Many even criticised the hotel for overcharging customers.

After the video went viral, the Excise and Taxation Department of the Union Territory imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the JW Marriott in Chandigarh for over-charging from actor Rahul Bose for fruits served to him in the hotel.

