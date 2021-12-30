As the Omicron variant of COVID-19 cases is growing in the country, several celebs have tested positive for the virus. Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi was the latest one on contracting the virus. However, not many netizens took kindly to the information. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

The Morrocan dancer-actress took to social media earlier today to announce that she has been tested positive for the virus. Her announcement came after Anshula Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Bhoolani, and Rhea Kapoor were tested positive for the virus.

Advertisement

Nora Fatehi on her Instagram story, “Hey guys, unfortunately, I am currently battling Covid…It has honestly hit me real hard! I’ve been bedridden for a few days now under the doctor supervision. Please stay safe guys wear your masks, its spreading fast and can affect everyone differently! Unfortunately, I have reacted badly to it, this could happen to anyone please be careful! I am working on recovering at the moment thats all that matters right now. Nothing is more important than your health! Take care, stay safe.”

Take a look at Nora’s statement below:

The actress spokesperson also issued a separate statement that read, “On behalf of Nora Fatehi, as her spokesperson, would want to inform that Nora Fatehi has been tested positive for Covid on 28th of December. Abiding by the protocols, Nora has been quarantined under the doctor’s observation since then and has been cooperating with BMC for safety and regulations. Abiding by the protocols, Nora has been quarantined under the doctor’s observation since then and has been cooperating with BMC for the safety and regulations.”

Soon after netizens began to troll Nora Fatehi. One fan wrote on a famous paparrazi account, “SAB CELEB KO VIRUS HO RAHE KYA FAYDA ITNE HYGIENE RAKHNE KA?” while another user wrote, “Ab Guru ka kya hoga?” A third user commented, “WAHH AB TOH BATAO VACCINE LIYA TOH KYU ASAR NAHI KIYA??”

Must Read: Shilpa Shetty Once Ended Up In A Huge Controversy After Richard Gere Randomly Kissed Her Cheeks On Stage!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube