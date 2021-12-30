Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa are creating ripples with their latest single release, Dance Meri Raani. The song is already 50 million-plus on YouTube and isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Recently, the duo was seen having a fun time with the paparazzi and it’s too funny to miss.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Nora and Guru struck chords with the audience with Dance Meri Rani. The song was released last year and had created a huge rage upon its release. The duo was loved for their on-screen chemistry, and now, they are back with another hit track.

Advertisement

Recently, Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa were out promoting Dance Meri Rani. They were clicked by paparazzi. While getting clicked, one photographer called Nora ‘paaji’, which left Guru in splits. The Dilbar star didn’t mind it as she was glad, she wasn’t called ‘behenji’.

Here’s the video:

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi has presented a blend of diverse cultures and styles from different parts of Africa in her latest track. Along with popular authentic Afro dance moves hailing from countries like Nigeria, Senegal, and Ghana, Nora has also paid attention to getting the look right as she dons ash blonde light brown curly hair for one of the looks in the song.

Nora said, “Growing up, I was surrounded by beautiful African women, be it my family members, my friends, my mother, who were blessed with beautiful curly Afro-like hair. I was always in awe of the variety of beauty we have in Africa from different shades of skin tones to different textures of hair.” (via IANS).

On the work front, Nora Fatehi was last seen in the song ‘Kusu Kusu’ in Satyameva Jayate 2. She even acted in recently released, Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

Must Read: Heeramandi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Approached Legendary Actress Mumtaz But She Declined The Offer Due To Her Husband?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube