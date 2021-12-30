Shilpa Shetty Kundra is one of the famous actresses in Bollywood. She made her acting debut with Abbas Mastan’s hit thriller film, Baazigar in 1993. Since then she has appeared in films like Dhadkan, Indian, Rishtey, Phir Milenge, Life in a… Metro, Apne, and many more.

Advertisement

Shilpa, who is one of the finest actresses, has made headlines multiple times for not-so-positive reasons. The actress once landed in trouble after Hollywood actor Richard Gere kissed her.

Advertisement

Back in 2007, when both Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Richard Gere sent the media into a tizzy after pictures from their AIDS awareness event in New Delhi became the talk of the town. It was a star-studded event and several media and paparazzi were present.

The Holywood actor in an impromptu manner held Shilpa Shetty’s hand while she was speaking and kissed it. He did not stop there. The actor went on to embrace Shilpa, bent her back in an exaggerated kind of dance hold and kissed her on the cheek. The unexpected move took her by surprise and shaken. This resulted in an awkward pose.

Richard Gere’s kiss on Shilpa Shetty Kundra became headlines and invited the wrath of angry political workers. They slammed both for dishonouring Indian culture. Many also pointed out how Shilpa did not resist Gere’s act. As per Pinkvilla report, Baazigar actress said “Richard does not understand Hindi. All he knows is that Bollywood is all about song and dance. So, he decided to give a dance pose with me to entertain the crowd.”

The kiss row became a controversy in no time. The Hollywood actor had to face backlash from all corners. Days later, he issued an apology that read, “My dear Indian friends, to be honest, this recent media storm has taken me by surprise. I assure you, I have utmost respect for her, and she knows Of course, I’ve felt terrible that she should carry a burden that is no fault of hers. The burden is mine and no one else’s.”

Must Read: When John Abraham Cried Over His Looks & Revealed Asking God “’Why Have You Given Me A Face Like This?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube