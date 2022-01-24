Aditya Narayan, who had married the love of his life – Shweta Agarwal in December 2020, is on cloud nine these days. Why you ask? Well, the couple is all set to expand their family once more – they recently adopted a golden retriever, and welcome their first child.

You read it right! Aditya and Shweta are all set to embrace parenthood and the singer confirmed the same during a recent interview. From calling the feeling ‘surreal’ to hoping it’s a girl, read on to know all the former Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant had to say about this new chapter of their life.

While interacting with Bombay Times recently, Aditya Narayan revealed Shweta Agarwal and he are expecting their first child. He said, “Shweta and I are looking forward to this new phase in our life.” The singer continued, “It feels surreal. I have always been fond of children and wanted to become a father someday. Now, Shweta might be in for more work because I am not less than a child, and we recently even adopted a naughty golden retriever. Our house will be booming with high-octane energy soon.”

Aditya Narayan further added that he has worked very hard “because I wanted to provide my wife and family with a good lifestyle. It’s great that we are starting a family now.” The Indian Idol host also added that he hopes they are blessed with a baby girl, saying, “I would love to have a daughter because fathers are closest to their daughters,” he says.

Given the current pandemic era we are in, the Sa Re Ga Ma host said they are taking all the precautions. He also revealed that they will be having a godhbharai soon with just the family members in attendance. Talking about his parent’s happiness, the singer added that his father and mother “are both excited that they will become grandparents soon, but my father is a little shy like me when it comes to expressing himself.”

Sharing a picture with a pregnant Shweta Agarwal on Instagram, Aditya Narayan wrote, “Shweta & I feel grateful & blessed to share that we are welcoming our first child soon 👶🏻🍼❤️ #BabyOnTheWay”

Aditya and Shweta starred alongside each other in Shaapit (2010). After dating for several years, they tied the knot on December 1, 2020.

Congrats, Aditya Narayan & Shweta Agarwal!

