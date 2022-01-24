Bigg Boss 15 is in its final week and in just a few days we’ll finally know who comes out as the ultimate winner in the latest season. Meanwhile, fans of the reality show have shown their disappointment after makers just aired 1 hour of Weekend Ka Vaar due to Hunarbaaz. On the other hand, few netizens are calling Karan Kundrra a toxic boyfriend again as he gets upset and pushes the bench after an argument with his lady love Tejasswi Prakash.

Advertisement

However, there were few who defended the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor and claimed he didn’t deliberately push the bench, instead his fans shared a slo-mo video which shows he gets tripped after hitting the table.

Advertisement

The said incident happened in the Bigg Boss 15 house while Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were having some heart to heart conversation. However, in the end, the Swaragini star gets upset and says he talks to Shamita Shetty while she isn’t around him. This irks Karan, later he stands and hits the table in front and shakes the bench.

Bigg Boss 15 viewers have now slammed Karan Kundrra for his behaviour while others defended him as they claim he tripped after hitting the table and didn’t shake the bench purposely.

A user wrote, “First frame: He slipped & pushed the bench. Second frame: He pulled it back to regain his steadiness. Andhe log dekhlo, dyan se,” another wrote, “HE SLIPPED ND THATS WHY THE DESK GOT MOVED IN WHICH TEJU WAS SITTING…. His intentions was not to hurt her, get a life solos get a life,” a third user commented, “Karan hit d table & slipped..d bench ws shaken jst as a reflex action..whover crying & claiming him 2 b violent 2 gain sympathy pls answer to this slap 1st. IS THIS NOT VIOLENT DEN???”

First frame: He slipped & pushed the bench. Second frame: He pulled it back to regain his steadiness. Andhe log dekhlo, dyan se. BB15 TROPHY AWAITS KARAN#KaranKundrra #KKundrraSquad #KarPhy https://t.co/O9ZDuM8VQO — Jeni || KK Squad (@karan_acholic) January 23, 2022

I WATCHED THE CLIP 3-4 TIMES HE SLIPPED ND THATS WHY THE DESK GOT MOVED IN WHICH TEJU WAS SITTING…. His intentions was not to hurt her, get a life solos get a life🙂

THATS ITT!!!!!!! #TejRan #TejasswiPrakash #KaranKundrra pic.twitter.com/i7qak8fX7C — Deppika (@Deppika19) January 23, 2022

Karan hit d table & slipped..d bench ws shaken jst as a reflex action..whover crying & claiming him 2 b violent 2 gain sympathy pls answer to this slap 1st

IS THIS NOT VIOLENT DEN??? Jst bcz v don’t cry foul don’t take him & us 4 granted BB15 TROPHY AWAITS KARAN#KaranKundrra pic.twitter.com/ZgEhccFg9Y — Hiral S (@CA_Hiral) January 23, 2022

Holy fuck! Reading tons of crap on it as to why " #KaranKundrra is wrong blah blah. He should have apologized .. turned back" Series of events – 1) he was frustrated and kicked a table 2) he slipped. Slipped on top part of bench 3) bench got moved and he placed it correct

+ pic.twitter.com/LigCcVSu4q — Y on Earth! (@Alpha20_) January 23, 2022

Imagine doing nothing wrong, being mentally abused And still getting labelled as "abuser, aggressive" when the graphic evidence proves otherwise#KaranKundrra is mentally tired, he slipped by mistake – those who day n night blabber "mental health" are torturing him 😂😂 — Y on Earth! (@Alpha20_) January 24, 2022

toh ab isse bhi zyada full force ka wait kare hum? Kis muh se justification le ke aa rhe ho bhai or full force se hit kiya jaega toh uspe bhi sympathy card WTF is this logic, Please ye sab face to face kisi ko mat bolna, log thuk ke jaenge muh me!! EMERGING WINNER TEJASSWI — Teja ♥️ (@andaasunny) January 23, 2022

Let us know in the comments below what are your thoughts on netizens calling Karan Kundrra a toxic boyfriend after an argument with Tejasswi Prakash.

Must Read: When John Abraham Kissed ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ Fame Sugandha Mishra On A TV Show, Leaving Her Grandfather Furious

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube