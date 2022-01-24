Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra Fans Defend Him After Few Netizens Label Him As Violent After An Argument With Tejasswi Prakash
Bigg Boss 15: Did Karan Kundrra Really Got Violent After An Argument With Tejasswi Prakash? ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Bigg Boss 15 is in its final week and in just a few days we’ll finally know who comes out as the ultimate winner in the latest season. Meanwhile, fans of the reality show have shown their disappointment after makers just aired 1 hour of Weekend Ka Vaar due to Hunarbaaz. On the other hand, few netizens are calling Karan Kundrra a toxic boyfriend again as he gets upset and pushes the bench after an argument with his lady love Tejasswi Prakash.

Advertisement

However, there were few who defended the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor and claimed he didn’t deliberately push the bench, instead his fans shared a slo-mo video which shows he gets tripped after hitting the table.

Advertisement

The said incident happened in the Bigg Boss 15 house while Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were having some heart to heart conversation. However, in the end, the Swaragini star gets upset and says he talks to Shamita Shetty while she isn’t around him. This irks Karan, later he stands and hits the table in front and shakes the bench.

Bigg Boss 15 viewers have now slammed Karan Kundrra for his behaviour while others defended him as they claim he tripped after hitting the table and didn’t shake the bench purposely.

A user wrote, “First frame: He slipped & pushed the bench. Second frame: He pulled it back to regain his steadiness. Andhe log dekhlo, dyan se,” another wrote, “HE SLIPPED ND THATS WHY THE DESK GOT MOVED IN WHICH TEJU WAS SITTING…. His intentions was not to hurt her, get a life solos get a life,” a third user commented, “Karan hit d table & slipped..d bench ws shaken jst as a reflex action..whover crying & claiming him 2 b violent 2 gain sympathy pls answer to this slap 1st. IS THIS NOT VIOLENT DEN???”

Let us know in the comments below what are your thoughts on netizens calling Karan Kundrra a toxic boyfriend after an argument with Tejasswi Prakash.

Must Read: When John Abraham Kissed ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ Fame Sugandha Mishra On A TV Show, Leaving Her Grandfather Furious

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

Advertisement.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check This Out