Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are one of the most sought-after duos of the television industry for their ability to hold an audience in any given situation. They have lately been in the news for hosting the talent show, Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan and as a part of its promotion, the couple also appeared in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15. In a part of the episode, Bharti was seen jokingly asking host Salman Khan why he is jealous of them.

For the unversed, Bharti and Haarsh are expecting their first child together in April this year. The former has continued to appear on TV with her baby bump, allegedly making her the first television host to continue her work during pregnancy. She has also been receiving a lot of support on the internet as people laud her professionalism and spirit.

In the most recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa appeared as special guests, indulging in fun conversations with host Salman Khan. In a segment of the episode, Salman spoke about how Haarsh and Bharti are everywhere these days. “Sab jagah hai ye log, omnipresent hain”, he said.

Bharti Singh, however, had the funniest reply for him as she said, “Pehli baar dekha hai ki itne bade superstar hum logo se jealous ho rahe hai [For the first ever time I’m seeing that a superstar is getting jealous of us]”.

She further went on to compare their pay cheques and said, “Sir humare cheque pe sirf 5 zero hote hain aur aapke cheque pe 15 se zyada hote hain.. [Sir our cheques have mere 5 zeros unlike yours that has 15 added to those 5]”. Haarsh Limbachiyaa also joined in and said, “Sir cheque se bahar ja rahe hote hain zero [The zeros on your cheque exceed beyond the limit]”.

