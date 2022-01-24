Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly in the titular role has been garnering amazing responses from the audience as people can’t stop praising the show. Along with being a great actress, Rupali’s Instagram reels show how wonderful a dancer she is as the actress shares a number of videos on her social media. In the latest post, the actress can be seen grooving on Naatu Naatu song from RRR with her co-star Aneri Vajani.

Advertisement

The period drama was postponed from its original release date which was January 7 due to the rise in the COVID case. The film has been directed by SS Rajamouli and it fears Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles.

Advertisement

Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly is totally fond of making interesting videos for her Instagram followers and she never leaves a stone unturned to entertain her fans. Be it on-screen or off, the actress never disappoints her fans and her latest dance video with Aneri Vajani has grabbed a lot of attention as she dances on Naatu Naatu song from RRR.

Sharing the video Rupali Ganguly wrote, “Presenting RGM & AV finally in a Reel together.”

Reacting to Anupamaa stars latest video, a netizen wrote, “Beautiful ladies. nice. anuj ko saath me lena chaiye tha woh be accha karta hai ye step,” another wrote, “Ohhhooooo Nanad-Bhabhiiiii Swaaaagggg Favsssss,” third unser wrote, “Ab hum fans ki aadat aur bigad gyi… Now along with #MaAn days we now also need NB days….” Meanwhile, other users showered their love by sharing heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Rupali Ganguly’s earlier dance video with Sara Ali Khan on Chaka Chak from Atrangi Re was hit among netizens as her fans were super impressed with actresses’ perfect moves.

Apart from Rupali Ganguly and Aneri Vajani, Anupamaa also features Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Gaurav Khanna in the important roles.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 15: Bharti Singh Pulls Salman Khan’s Leg For Being Jealous Of Her, “Pehli Baar Dekha Hai Ki…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube