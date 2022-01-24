Govinda and Krushna Abhishek have remained on the news since their feud came out in public. Along with them their respective spouses Sunita Ahuja and Kashmera Shah too never miss a chance to take a dig at each other leading to more disagreement among the family members. However, in a recent interview, the comedian wishes to patch things up with his Chi Chi mama and says everything will be sorted out.

During the conversation with the leading media portal, the Entertainment actor spoke about the Bhagam Bhag actor getting trolled for his music video to deny the fact that the family is doing all the drama to remain in the public eye.

Krushna Abhishek says “These things keep happening in the family and I am sure it will all be sorted out soon.” Further talking to Indian Express, the comedian shares that he always looks upto Govinda and he’ll always remain his Hero No 1.

Krushna Abhishek said, “He has been an inspiration to me since childhood. Nobody is better than Govinda, and he is one of the best actors we have in India today. I just pray to God that he does a lot more good films and gets back to the superstardom that he enjoyed. He still continues to be a star but I want him to do better and better.”

Reacting to his Chi Chi mama getting criticised for his latest 90s styled music videos, Krushna says, “No matter what people say, no matter how much they troll him, he is still the best. Govinda still has the fire in him and can do wonders. He will always be my hero, inspiration and I’ll keep looking up to him.”

Further, Krushna Abhishek addresses the rumours that the family is creating all the issues for the publicity. Denying such speculations the comedian says, “Why will I need publicity like this? I don’t need this. And Govinda mama is a bigger star than me. We don’t need such controversies in our lives. It will only do us more harm. Sometimes things go out of our control.”

“I will accept that a few of his statements hurt me, and I even got angry. I responded to that and it becomes news and this goes on hampering our relationship. However, I must add that I am like his own son. I might get upset over some things but we will always be family.”

On the work front, Krushna Abhishek is currently seen in The Kapil Sharma Show; he’s also gearing up to host the 8th season of OMG! Yeh Mera India. On the other hand, Govinda was recently conferred with a Doctorate for his excellence in Indian Cinema by the World NRI Cultural and Social Associations of America.

