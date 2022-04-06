Actress Rupali Ganguly, who is a household name thanks to roles like Monisha Sarabhai in the cult sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and the lead role in Anupamaa, is the daughter of a well-known director, Anil Ganguly. The actress, who turned a year older yesterday, recently opened up about the hardships her father faced as a filmmaker.

Advertisement

While interacting with an entertainment portal recently, the Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi actress opened up about her family having to sell their home when Mr Ganguly’s film with Dharmendra got delayed for years. Read on to know all about it.

Advertisement

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Rupali Ganguly opened up about her father’s hardships saying, “People used to sell their houses to make movies. When a movie flops, you sell the house, like how it happened with us. Dad had made a film with Dharmendra. When it took three to four years to complete because papa’s USP was making the films fast.”

Rupali Ganguly continued, “Saaheb was made in 40 days. Here in Film City only the set was. We used to visit the sets after school during vacation. We were made to stand as extras in shots. ‘Let the children stand as extras in the shot’. But this Dharmendra film that got delayed for four years, resulted in a massive loss for the family. But it’s okay, whatever goes up has to come down too.”

The Anupamaa actress continued, “We had a very grounded middle-class upbringing because I think my father had struggled a lot. He had run away from Calcutta came to Bombay, and stayed on the footpath. He shared his room with Jagjit Singh and everybody they were all struggling together. My father has gone through a lot of hardships.”

Now we know where the determination and hardworking spirit of Rupali Ganguly comes from.

Must Read: Naagin 6 Actress Tejasswi Prakash Buys Herself Audi Q7 Which Cost A Bomb, Gets A Kiss From Karan Kundrra – See Pics

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube