RRR has turned out to be a smashing box office affair. The film has crossed the 200 crore mark in Hindi language and has raked in a whopping 1000 crore worldwide. As expected, celebrations were in order and SS Rajamouli along with Ram Charan and Jr NTR celebrated with the media last evening. Rakhi Sawant, Johnny Lever and Aamir Khan were amongst other attendees.

Aamir Khan has been a part of RRR journey ever since its promotions. He was also a part of the grand promotion event initially and recently even accompanied the cast in Delhi. Now that SS Rajamouli has achieved new heights with his latest release, how could the Laal Singh Chadha miss the celebrations!

Netizens were however surprised to see Rakhi Sawant at the RRR success bash. Many could not understand the relation of what the entertainment queen was doing there. But eyeballs were raised over her red slit skirt that witnessed a wardrobe malfunction many times at the red carpet.

Rakhi Sawant along with her good friend, Rajeev Khinchi, was captured dancing to the fun track Naacho Naacho from RRR. Well, knowing the signature steps, of course it wasn’t a good idea for the controversial queen to try performing, given her risqué dress. But she did not hold herself back and one can only imagine what followed by.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

In another video, Rakhi could be seen holding her dress, trying to save herself from another oops moment as she posed alongside Johnny Lever. She even clicked a picture alongside Aamir Khan, who did not involve into any kind of conversation with her.

Netizens trolled Rakhi Sawant over her revealing fashion choice.

A user wrote, “Ek urfi kafi hai . Aur ek nahi chahiye”

Another commented, “Are isse achcha kapde hi nhi pahene ke … kyaa”

Another troll shared, “Are madam party mein aayi ho,beach mein nahin”

“Famous hone ke liye ye nagi ho jaiyegyi,” a comment read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

But wherever Rakhi Sawant is, one factor is promised & it’s entertainment.

