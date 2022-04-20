Just days after making it to our headlines for a promo video for her recently released song, Mere Warga – performed, composed and written by Gurbax, Burrah and Happy Singh, Rakhi Sawant is in the news again. This time though it’s in connection to a picture she shared with American rapper Cardi B.

Wondering what we are talking about? Well, a little while back, the item girl-reality star took to social media and shared a picture posing with the WAP artist. While a few fans bestowed loved and liked the image of the divas together, several others took to the comment section and said it was photoshopped. Scroll below and be the judge of it yourself.

Taking to Instagram a while ago, Rakhi Sawant shared an image of her and Cardi B twinning in orange thigh-high slit dresses while posing in front of a Rolls Royce. Captioned “Boooooommmmm” the image sees the Up artist in a bodycon dress that covers her from neck to wrist and the edges of the high slit. Rakhi’s dress, on the other hand, looks like a two-piece ensemble that shows off her waist and has a wide neckline.

While this image of Rakhi Sawant and Cardi B together got quite a few “Beautiful” “Hot” and heart and fire emojis in the comments, a few weren’t impressed by it. In fact, they took to the comments and shared their views by saying it was photoshopped, badly edited and more. Before you read their comments, check out the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511)

Commenting on her post, one netizen wrote, “Professional ho to ye ajeeb cheeze mt kiya kro ap grow up please” Another wrote, “Kisne kiski copy ki😂” A third, not ready to take any crap, simply commented, “Fake pic.” Another jokingly added, “Suddenly mujhe laga cardi B Or Nick minaj khade hai.” “Haters will see edit kiya hai”

Taking a dig at the editing done in the picture shared by Rakhi Sawant, one user wrote, “Editing k b hadhh hoti h 😂” Another added, “Edit shi se kro.” A third with laughing emojis joked, “pro max edit” Another laughing at the picture replied, “Wow what an edit 🤣🤣🤣🤣” A fifth added, “Editing ki bhi koi sima hoti hai😂😂😂😂” Another comment on it read, “Editing itni khas nahi hui😂” “It’s not a good editing”

What are your thoughts on this image of Rakhi Sawant & Cardi B twinning and posing in front of a Rolls Royce? Are you one of the haters who are gonna say it’s photoshopped? (wink!)

