The drama queen of the entertainment industry Rakhi Sawant never fails to amaze her fans with her antics. Some way or the other she tries to make everyone happy. Earlier, the dancer was spotted in a car showroom but later claimed that she couldn’t afford to buy a new car. Now the actress has a reason to celebrate as her close friends have gifted her a brand new BMW X1 worth Rs 43 Lakh.

Advertisement

The actress shared a glimpse of her new swanky ride on her social. She can be seen cutting the cake with the brand logo on it.

Advertisement

The luxurious looking red colour BMW X1 was gifted to Rakhi Sawant by Adil Khan Durrani and Shelly Lather. The average price for X1 starts from Rs 39 Lakh. The variant that Sawant has is the petrol version, which costs around Rs 43 Lakh.

Rakhi Sawant was super excited to receive her beautiful new ride and sharing the reel on Instagram, she wrote, “My new car gifted by my ❤.”

Her fans and industry colleagues were super delighted for her, as they showered their love by sharing congratulatory messages and heart emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511)

Rakhi Sawant who currently owns Maruti Suzuki’s Nexa Ignis was spotted in a luxury car showroom a few months back. However, the actress said she couldn’t buy it as she can’t afford to buy a car worth Lakhs.

When paparazzi asked about if she’s purchasing a new car, Rakhi said, “Mai toh sirf dekhne gaye thi ke mai khareedsakti hoon ki nahi. Mujhe lagga k Corona me car sasti ho jaegi lekin car bohot mehengi hai. 60 lakh ki kon dega bhai? Mai Salman Khan ki behen hu, dost hu, hum colleague hai, saath me kaam karte hai lekin mai Salman Khan nahi hu jo itni badi car use kar sakti hu. Main sirf dekhne gayi.”

“Apan auto mein ghumne wale log hain bhai, lekin apni ye lal car bhi thik hai. Upar wale ne hath pair sahi salamat diye haina, mere aansun nikal jatey hain jiske hath pair bhi nahi hote. Bade car bade ghar ki zarurat nahi hai, maa baap ka pyar hona chahiye,” Rakhi Sawant concluded.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such stories.

Must Read: RRR Box Office Day 17 (All Languages): Hits 700 Crore Mark With 3rd Sunday Recording A Big Jump!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube