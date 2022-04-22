From the past few weeks, reports of Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma getting onboard for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali have been doing the rounds of social media. While there was no confirmation of him being roped in the film, it was being said that the famous BIL along with newbie, apparently, Zaheer Iqbal replaced existing actors Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade. FYI, Zaheer Iqbal is Salman Khan’s discovery and launched with Notebook alongside Mohnish Bahl’s daughter Pranutan.

Helmed by Farhan Samji, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is led by Salman Khan and also stars Pooja Hegde in pivotal role. The film is expected to release around Dabbang Khan’s birthday i.e., in December.

But looks like, reports of Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal replacing Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali are reportedly untrue. According to the latest report, Arshad and Shreyas were never a part of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Yes, you heard that right!

A source close to the actor revealed to News18, “Aayush and Zaheer have always been a part of the film and have not replaced anyone. The superstar who launched Zaheer with Notebook (2019) and brother-in-law Aayush with Loveratri (2018) had recommended their name when the film was announced and the production house had agreed to it.”

The source further added, “In fact, Sooraj Pancholi who was also launched by Salman with Hero (2015) is also being considered for a role in the film. The trio who have small but crucial roles will be seen as three friends who cross paths with Salman’s character and end up helping him.”

Earlier a report in Pinkvilla had stated that the makers of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali preponed the film’s release date. The source had revealed to the portal, “Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali to release around Christmas – the film is about celebrating human emotions, and what better than this period of joy to bring this film. A huge set is being constructed at the helipad in Filmcity. The casting is going on in full swing, so are the music seating.”

