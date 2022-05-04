The latest season of Roadies is getting a lot of attention, firstly for its new format and secondly for the host Sonu Sood. All the original mentors and hosts were replaced as the makers wanted to try something new. Meanwhile, we came across a clip from season 5, where a contestant was bashed by Raghu Ram and Nikhil Chinapa for faking his blindness during the audition round.

The reality show which was launched in the year 2003 saw a growth in its viewership with every season. Rannvijay Singha won the first season and became the host, soon after the exit of Raghu and Rajiv, he turned host, while Neha Dhupia, Nikhil, and Prince Narula were mentors.

Coming back to the topic, in an episode of Roadies season 5, a guy named Kabir claimed he was blind during the audition. While talking about the same, he spoke about going blind over a year ago. However, Raghu Ram and Nikhil Chinapa didn’t believe his explanation and they were suspicious of him throughout the process.

During their conversation, Kabir shared he frequently visits a yoga studio, however, Roadies judge Nikhil Chinapa asked him about the number of stairs in the studio. Dissatisfied with his answer Chinapa said, “I don’t think you’re blind. Two things. One, the injury to your head is not severe enough to cause blindness. And second, I don’t think you go to a semi-basement level.”

Replying to Nikhil’s answer, the contestant asked him why he was making such accusations, to this, the former judge said, “Kabir main architect hoon. Isiliye main jaanta hoon, ek floor ko clear karne ke liye minimum 18 steps ki zarurat hoti hai.”

Explaining further, Nikhil Chinapa said, “Have you ever wondered, as a blind man, how many steps are there on an average in a flight of stairs?” Kabir said 12. Later Raghu Ram too couldn’t believe his answers and said, “Kabir, you have been blind for one-and-a-half years. One thing that a blind man will always do is count steps.”

Nikhil then takes him outside the Roadies audition room and says, “We are now going to go from one floor to another floor. Will you count the steps with me?” As expected, there were 18 steps, he then leaves Kabir at the top without any support and said, “I think you can find your own way down.”

Still, Kabir didn’t confess that he isn’t blind. On the other hand, Raghu Ram calls an expert to summon him and after conducting a few tests the doctor asserts, “I think he is feigning his blindness. Number one, his corneas are absolutely crystal clear. There is not a single iota of any kind of scratch on the cornea. His pupils are reacting very well to light. His retina and optic nerve are absolutely alright.”

After being proved wrong multiple times, Roadies judges Raghu Ram and Nikhil Chinapa kick Kabir out while abusing and humiliating him. Check out the entire audition video below.

