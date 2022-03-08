It’s International Women’s Day and people from all over the world take this opportunity to let the world know the importance of women. Doing the same is Bigg Boss 15 fame Rajiv Adatia.

Rajiv, who will be celebrating Women’s Day with his mother opened up about his plans for the same. The entertainer said, “My mother is a very spiritual person and now that she is in India I want to take this opportunity and take her to a Spiritual Yatra. On the occasion of Women’s Day, we will be traveling to an Ashram and spend some quality time with our Gurus”

Even in the 21st century there is still a dichotomy between the women residing in the rural areas and are still looked down upon, Rajiv Adatia opened up about his thoughts on eradication of the same, “It is very sad that women are still looked down upon in some parts of India. I think the change has to come from the core, children should be taught equality from an earlier age. And also there should be some educational programs for people with a predominant patriarchial mindset and bring in a mindset that believes in equality”

Rajiv Adatia furthermore added, “I think that women are equal as men are, in fact, they are stronger than men are. I am very happy that women and men have equal rights and get equal opportunities when compared to men”

Rajiv Adatia is popularly known for his stint in the reality show Bigg Boss and is rumored that the latter will be participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12

