A woman with unlimited strength and positivity, Rhea Chakraborty has always been known for her optimistic approach to life. The actress submerges her belief in living life with hope. And now, she brings up the thought of having no fear and an equal right for women.

Advertisement

Rhea Chakraborty has always seen sharing her new way of living life with her fans. Her thoughts provoke the idea of a better tomorrow. Recently, on the occasion of Women’s day, she shared a video on her social media where she seemed in a cheerful mood, gracing at the camera with a lovely inspirational song wearing a beautiful saree. The actress pens down her thought on equality for women and wishes all the women in the world. Rhea wrote a caption –

Advertisement

“To be a woman is to know no fear. This woman’s day, I pray for an equal world for men and women. My hope for us – A world with equal opportunity, equal rights and equal respect. Love to all the beautiful women in the world 🤍🦋” #rhenew

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty)

Rhea Chakraborty never leaves a chance to cherish the occasion with her beautiful thoughts and this time her thoughts on equal rights for women would definitely be an inspiration for many women of the world.

Rhea Chakraborty has recently seen in Rumy Jafry directed ‘Chehre’ opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.

Must Read: Swara Bhasker Reveals How No One Wanting To Play Salman Khan’s Sister Got Her PRDP: “My Filmography Is Made Up Of Roles Rejected By Everybody Else”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube