Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi continues to rule the box office during the second week of its release, emerging as one of the biggest blockbusters after the coronavirus pandemic.

As per trade figures, the movie has banked well despite facing Robert Pattinson starrer Batman as the opponent.

Gangubai Kathiawadi minted 5.01 cr on Friday, while it earned 8.20 cr and 10.08 cr on Sat and Sunday respectively making its second weekend total – 23.29 Cr. While Batman collected Rs. 21.50 crores in the same weekend.

After opening on a good note the business of Gangubai Kathiawadi saw immense growth over its opening weekend and first week as well.

Now, on its second weekend, the collections of Gangubai Kathiawadi have seen yet another spike. The film is very near to the 100 crore mark and remains the first choice of cinema-goers.

