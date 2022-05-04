As the finale approaches, the Lock Upp house is experiencing some high-octane entertainment. The day proceeded with an activity called “Aakhri Chaap,” Kaidis were given sprays and paintbrushes to make one final mark in the badass jail by creating graffitis on the wall. Shivam drew “Lock Upp is Boom Baam” over a huge heart in the yard area, while Munawar drew “Badass Dongribaaz.”

Later in the day, Pratik Sehajpal enters the Lock Upp house with many presents to celebrate Eid. He interacted with the Kaidis, complimenting them on their game and promoting his new song at the house. Pratik also came bearing gifts from Ektaa R Kapoor’s exquisite label EK products, which he distributed to all kaidis.

He presented Shivam and Prince with evil eye chains and declared Prince Narula the second finalist of Lock Upp. The other four will receive the chain, and one will be eliminated before the grand finale.

Lastly, Pratik Sehjpal questioned, “Who should remain in the house and who should be locked out?” To this, Shivam replied “Payal” and Munawar replied “Azma.” Payal created an uproar as Pratik left the Lock Upp house, questioning why Shivam chose her name.

Azma cross-questioned Munawar about the same and he replied, “I like you, but I thought you might get eliminated.” In the night, Payal Rohatgi went to the yard area and grabbed the evil eye pendant, stating, “I deserve this because I’ll be the finalist, Jailor. Please let me know if you think I have broken any rules.”

Will Payal get punished for what she did? Who will be the third finalist? To know more, Watch Lock Upp only on ALTBalaji and MX Player at 10:30 pm.

