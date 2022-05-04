After months of unexpected and unfiltered entertainment, Lock Upp’s much-awaited Grand Finale is all set to take place over the weekend. The show streaming on ALTBalaji and MX Player after entertaining audiences in ever possible way is making sure that there is more to come before the Atyaachaari climax. It seems that there will be double trouble with the jailer as the Queen K’s Warden will now enter the game.

Tejasswi Prakash, the beautiful and talented actress who has been in the headlines for her captivating performances in daily soap and reality shows, is now entering the first-ever OTT reality show – Lock Upp. She is adored around the nation, and having her on the show before the finale is a bonus for viewers. The sensational Tejaswwi will enter as the Queen’s warden on Thursday with a special power “Queen Card”

Expressing her enthusiasm on being a part of the show, Tejasswi Prakash shares, “Lock Upp is winning hearts and has set the social media ablaze from day one. I am ecstatic to enter the show as the power-packed Warden. The love I share with my fans and the show drew me here in this badass jail, and I can’t wait to bring new twists and turns with the controversial kaidis and Karan.”

ALTBalaji and MX Player have live-streamed Lock Upp 24×7 on their respective platforms and allow audiences to interact directly with the contestants. Stay tuned to ALTBalaji & MX Player for more updates on the show.

‘Lock Upp’ started streaming live on ALTBalaji & MX Player from 27th February 2022.

