Did you know Krushna Abhishek was asked to shoot on the 10th day of his father’s demise? During his recent appearance on Maniesh Paul’s talk show, the comedian-actor made some shocking revelations about his personal and professional life. Right from being depressed to being out of work and his sour relationship with Govinda, Krushna bared it all.

On the 10th day of his father’s demise, Krushna was asked to perform in Comedy Nights Bachao as the makers had got Katrina Kaif’s dates.

Speaking to Maniesh Paul, Krushna Abhishek said, “I have never shared this. My father had cancer. I was doing Comedy Nights Bachao then. The funeral was held. The channel guys came over and told me that they are helpless as they got Katrina Kaif’s dates. I told them that my father’s ‘terhvi’ wasn’t yet over. I told them I couldn’t perform. But the telecast was due and they wouldn’t do it without me. My father always told me ‘Karm karte raho’. He was Lord Krishna’s devotee. His words stayed with me.”

“I went and performed. Katrina knew about my condition. After my performance, everyone gave me a standing ovation,” said Krushna further.

Furthermore, Krushna Abhishek revealed that his father got detected with cancer when Comedy Nights Bachao was at its peak. He said, “I can’t tell you how I passed those six-eight months. I didn’t even tell my father that he has cancer. He was very health conscious. He has done yoga all his life and has never been to a hospital. He was born on the day of Janmashtami, named me Krishna and at 75 he died on the day of Janmashtami.”

A while back we told you, Krushna Abhishek had slipped into the depression after being jobless for years. He revealed that after getting his first project, he was out of work for 2 years due to which he got depressed and even was hospitalised. This is when Govinda stepped in to provide him support.

