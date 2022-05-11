Anupamaa never failed to impress its loyal fan base and every week the show tops the TRP charts. However, for the past few weeks, netizens are calling out makers for weak storylines and lack of intimacy between the lead characters. On the other hand, fans were disappointed seeing Anu’s lowkey mehendi ceremony due to which people started trending STOP RUINING ANUPAMAA. As the trend has now gained momentum, makers have finally reacted to the backlash.

Advertisement

The Rajan Shahi’s show is headlined by Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma. The show also stars Nidhi Shah, Alpana Buch and Paras Kalnawat among others.

Advertisement

Fans were super excited to watch Anupamaa’s wedding ceremonies, however, the function disappointed many. Netizens called out makers for her poor mehendi design along with a few other things. Meanwhile, the ‘STOP RUINING ANUPAMAA’ trend on Twitter seems to have reached the makers and a source close to the production has reacted to the same.

In a conversation with Bollywood Life, the source said, “Yes, we saw the trend but it is nothing to worry about. We wanted to show a middle-class wedding here. Anupamaa is not rich nor is Anuj Kapadia. We wanted that bit of relatability.”

The insider added, “It is not a regular wedding. When the makers saw the trend, they were glad. The plan worked. Not every wedding happens with elaborate mehendi and the works in the Indian middle class. We wanted to keep it that way.”

Meanwhile, the source even reacted to the fans’ remarks for showing Anu as too naive and humble towards everyone.

They said, “People should remember Anupamaa is a simple middle-class lady at the end of the day. Also, this is not a conventional marriage for a traditional Indian household. Yes, fans will get to see some joyful moments in the coming days.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such stories.

Must Read: BTS’ V, Jungkook Tops The Most Handsome & Beautiful List Of 2022 But It’s India’s Tejasswi Prakash At 3rd Taking All The Attention

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube