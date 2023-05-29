The South Korean band BLACKPINK is indeed the biggest girl group in the K-Pop industry. With its members making their way to various prestigious platforms, they are also becoming the face of global premium brands. The band enjoys a massive fan following, so huge that fans do not shy away from slamming international brands for their idols. A similar incident recently took place online as BLINKS stood up for Jisoo against Dior.

BLACKPINK’s members, Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo and Rose, made their official musical debut in 2016 under YG Entertainment after training for four years. As they are set to complete seven years in the industry, the members recently addressed their fans’ concerns and assured them they would remain together for more years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coming back, while each member in the group is associated with an international brand, Jisoo is the global ambassador of Dior. As a Miss Dior Exhibition was recently put up in South Korea, several celebrities, including skating legend Kim Yuna, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, 2 PM’s Junho and actor Jung Hae In, graced the event. Following the star-studded afternoon, Dior shared a carousel of photos on its official Instagram handle, with Kim Yuna in the first slide and Jisoo in the second.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dior Beauty Official (@diorbeauty)

The post’s sequence did not go well with BLINKS, as they slammed the brand for not putting up their global ambassador’s picture first. An Instagram user wrote, “Why is your global ambassador in the second slide?” while another penned, “Have some basic decency to at least address your global ambassador as one, if you’re one even gonna put her in the first slide.”

A third user questioned the brand’s social media team and wrote, “Do you put your global ambassador’s photo behind someone else? Is this how your team works?”

Kim Yuna’s fans also entered the heated conversation and slammed BLINKS for standing up for Jisoo. One wrote, “Don’t f*ck with Yuna… [Jisoo’s] career cannot compare,” while another penned, “If I were in charge of DIOR BEAUTY’s Instagram feed, and I had a literal living legend visit an event, I’d be all over that REGARDLESS of ambassadorship or whatever.” Many also mentioned how the brand shared separate pictures of Jisoo on their feed as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dior Beauty Official (@diorbeauty)

Let us know your views on BLACKPINK’s fans slamming Dior just for the sequence of a post.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Gwyneth Paltrow Once Admitted Going Through ‘Painful’ Bee Stings To Look Younger & Get Rid Of Inflammation & Scarring: “It’s Pretty Incredible, But Man…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News