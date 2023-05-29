Well, celebrities can go quite far to look good on screen and for their fans even after ageing. From botox to fillers, actors and actresses go through a lot of pain to maintain their skin look flawless. Iron Man fame Gwyneth Paltrow who is also a wellness queen, once admitted that she gets a beauty treatment that comes with a lot of pain. Keep scrolling to find out what.

Bizzare and weird beauty treatments are not new in the entertainment industry. We have heard actresses opting for p*nis facials to vampire facials where the person’s face gets covered with their own blood and a lot more. Now let’s read about apitherapy.

Gwyneth Paltrow has never shied away from talking about the beauty and lifestyle regime she follows. Once she had admitted that to look younger and feel healthy, Gwyneth chose apitherapy which is apparently a beauty treatment where a person gets stung by bees. In an interview with The New York Times, Gwyneth Paltrow shared, “I’ve been stung by bees. It’s a thousands of years old treatment called apitherapy. People use it to get rid of inflammation and scarring. It’s actually pretty incredible if you research it. But, man, it’s painful.”

Apparently, apitherapy also includes honey as a medicinal process along with bee stung, that is the bee venom therapy.

Gwyneth Paltrow further added, “I think I see now that life is really a balance. And it’s great to eat nutrient-dense organic food, if you can. It’s also really great to drink a vodka and have French fries. Your metabolism does slow as you get older, though. If I have to get into tiptop shape, I have to be more careful. But I also don’t seem to care as much as I did.”

Gwyneth had also shared her other beauty regimes, including using mineral sunscreens and dodging any chemical substance on her skin. She has even stopped pouring any fragrances as “it’s unregulated and all that.”

Well, would you like to give bee venom therapy a try like Gwyneth Paltrow did? Let us know!

