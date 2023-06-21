It has been decades since Hugh Jackman took up the mutant role of Wolverine and made his way to his fans’ hearts. The actor has indeed done wonders in bringing the character to life and making millions of people go gaga over his role. As he had to train physically a lot for the part, Jackman made up him mind every morning before getting into the role by hopping in a cold shower.

Jackman began his acting journey in Australia and soon became a hit with his work. As he moved to Hollywood, the actor bagged the lead role in the 2000 film X-Men, which turned out to be one of the most successful film franchises.

Hugh Jackman has often talked about how he used to rigorously train himself for the X-Men film series and it was visible in the movies. His perfectly toned body and muscular arms were a result of difficult training. Well, not just the physical training but getting the Wolverine age was also a difficult task for the actor until he accidentally found a hack to do it. A cold shower!

As per Contact Music, in 2006, the Les Miserables star revealed how he discovered taking a cold shower in Toronto, that p*ssed him off, could help him with the role. Narrating the incident, Jackman said, “My wife was asleep, it’s, like, five o’clock in the morning and there’s no hot water, so my hair was full of the hairspray from the day before and I had to take a shower.” He continued, “(It was) freezing cold water and I was so pissed. A cold shower in the middle of a Toronto winter and I had to be under there for two minutes.”

Half way through the shower, the actor realised he had found a hack to his mutant character’s rage and said, “I went, ‘This is it!’ This feeling was so through my body that I wanted to scream but you couldn’t, so that was kind of the character.” Soon it became his routine as he explained, “So, every morning and every time I play that role now, it’s become superstitious almost. I always take a cold shower first thing in the morning – just to get pissed off.”

Well, the cold showers did work as Hugh Jackman did break some records with the long-running X-Men franchise. He is set to reprise the role for Ryan Reynolds’ most awaited film Deadpool 3.

