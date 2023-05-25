‘Deadpool 3′ has started filming amid the ongoing writers’ strike. The Marvel blockbuster sequel – which will see Ryan Reynolds reprise his role as the wisecracking mercenary alongside Hugh Jackman returning as Logan/Wolverine – has begun production despite the Writer’s Guild of America in its third week of action in a bid to land a fairer wage from studios.

While many shows and movies have halted their schedules until the strike is over, actor Stefan Kapicic confirmed on his Instagram Story that production is underway.

However, while a script was most likely already written before filming, the process is still being heavily impacted by the WGA strike.

As reported by Collider, a contract between the writers and the studio means the cast has to follow the script precisely. Writers are typically available on set in case any adjustments are needed, but this won’t be the case.

It also means Ryan Reynolds, whose quips are an integral part of the role, won’t be allowed to improvise any lines at all while the strike is still going on. The movie is set to be released in 2024, with fans excited to see Hugh Jackman back as Wolverine in a new environment.

Ryan Reynolds recently explained how he was desperate to get the ‘X-Men’ character involved in the ‘Deadpool’ franchise.

He told ET Canada: “We’ve wanted this for decades… it’s weirdly the perfect time. I never stopped (trying to get him to come back as Wolverine). I was just pestering him like a gnat over the last many years. I believe in timing as much as hard work and luck and all those intersections that are supposed to meet. Timing’s the big one. I think he was ready. I think he was excited.”

