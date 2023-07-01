Tom Holland is one hilarious being everyone needs to have in their life, just for the uninterrupted dose of laughter. The actor and his goof-ups generally make their way to the internet, leaving the netizens in splits. Now we got our hands on another goof-up by the actor where he mistook a gift from a fellow co-actor as s*x toy! Well, that is a whole lot of a tale to be explained in a much more elaborate way.

So here it goes. The Spider-Man actor was promoting his 2022 film Uncharted with his co-star Mark Wahlberg when he made this startling revelation during an interview, leaving Wahlberg stunned. Not only this, Holland even confessed that he thought that the s*x toy was some sort of a hint to him from Wahlberg!

In an interview with Access Hollywood, Tom Holland narrated this ROFL story and said, “Mark Wahlberg was kind enough to give me a massage gun after I left his house in L.A., and he drove me back to my hotel. He confessed that he was confused as to what kind of massage gun this was. Holland turned the story funnier when he thought that Mark Wahlberg might be giving some k*nky hints!

He said, “Having never seen one before, and I thought it was the type of self-pleasure. I thought Mark Wahlberg was driving me back to my house for other reasons other than just being a gentleman.” This revelation made Mark absolutely stunned, but Tom continued, “I didn’t know you — it’s Hollywood, baby. Who knows what’s gonna happen.”

Wahlberg reacted to the story and said, “I can’t believe, the whole time, you were thinking that. Gotta get your head outta the gutter, buddy!” Wahlberg, who promotes a company that makes fitness-based equipments, gifted one of the best massage guns to Tom Holland for muscle recovery.

This admission was a subject of much humor and speculation as well. Some wondered if Holland was just joking about the s*x toy misunderstanding until he confirmed that he was genuinely confused about what the massage gun was.

This incident was thus added to the growing list of funny stories about Tom Holland. The young actor is known for his sense of humor, and he is always willing to share a laugh with his fans. However, it also was a case of classic lack of communication since Mark Wahlberg did not explain what his gift was, leaving Holland open to his wildest imaginations!

You can watch this funny interview by Access Hollywood here.

