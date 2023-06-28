Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly made quite a buzz when they revealed that they drink each other’s blood. They later clarified that it’s out of a ritual where they take in a few drops and not an entire goblet. Well, it’s still uncommon…but not for Hollywood celebrities. Angelina Jolie is quite familiar with such rituals as she and her ex-husband, Billy Bob Thornton, wore vials filled with each other’s blood around their necks. Scroll on to learn more.

Angie and Billy were married from 2000 to 2003. They parted ways as they had quite different lifestyles but apparently have still remained friends with each other.

As per Animated Things, Angelina Jolie once explained the necklace and the process and said during an interview, “It was like a flower press. It was like a slight cut on your finger, and you pressed your fingerprint in. It was kind of a sweet gesture. I thought it was kind of romantic! I still love him dearly and think the world of him, and I am proud to have been his wife for a time.”

While talking to Marymount University’s School of Film & Television students once, Billy Bob Thornton explained the process of exchanging blood vials with Angelina Jolie. He said, “She thought it would be interesting and romantic if we took a little razorblade and sliced our fingers, smeared a little blood on these lockets, and you wear it around your neck just like you wear your son or daughter’s baby hair in one. Same thing. From that, we were wearing quart jars of blood around our necks.” He jokingly added, “And we were vampires, and we lived in a dungeon.”

As per Complex, The Sun wrote an article that claimed that the Tomb Raider actress demanded five vials of her blood back from Billy Bob Thornton during their divorce to make sure that he never cursed her.

Well, not going to lie, but given Angelina Jolie’s eccentric lifestyle, we’re not really surprised. Let us know if you are and for more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

