Rebel Wilson’s dating app was inspired by her personal experiences.

The 43-year-old actress – who publicly came out on Instagram in June 2022 – has revealed that her Fluid app was inspired by her own dating struggles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking to E! News, Rebel Wilson – who is engaged to Ramona Agruma – explained: “I only dated men, but I didn’t think in my mind like I was 100 percent straight.

Rebel Wilson added, “But I didn’t know how to categorise that. So that kind of scared me off, I guess exploring my sexuality and stuff. We wanted to make an app [where] you don’t have to label yourself – very modern. It’s kind of a new complex, nuanced way to look at sexuality.”

The Hollywood star has actually met some “really great people” on dating apps.

But Rebel Wilson believes that Fluid offers a “more modern” approach to finding love.

She said: “I think, hopefully, that the app will help a lot of people. Because you can be anywhere on the sexuality spectrum and you don’t have to announce yourself… At the end of the day, I think it’s just about people finding love.”

Rebel previously explained how the app relates to her own love life.

The actress told PEOPLE: “This is the first dating app where you don’t have to actually define yourself or tick a box to say ‘I’m straight, I’m gay, I’m bisexual,’ and you don’t have to describe what you are looking for.”

Rebel Wilson feels proud of the app’s inclusive nature.

She said: “What’s really cool is, it’s open to everyone.

“You might just be interested in checking out a wider dating pool like I was. It covers a lot of the LGBTQIA spectrum, but I think even if you’re straight you could use the app and have an amazing time.”

Must Read: When Jennifer Aniston Stomped On Our Hearts By Flaunting Her Smooth Legs In A Risque Black Outfit With A Thigh-High Slit Detailing While Dodging A Wardrobe Malfunction & Hypnotising Us With Her Charm!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News