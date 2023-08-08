The Colombian-American actress Sofia Vergara is recognised for her stunning beauty, infectious humour, and magnetic on-screen presence. She gained massive popularity after giving her performance in Modern Family. However, she never fails to set the internet ablaze for her sultry pics.

Sofia can be termed as the s*x goddess. Many would agree that despite being in her 50s, she is still s*xy and hotter than she was much younger. Even though she looks like she ain’t ageing. In fact, she is often labelled as s*x symbol.

However, Sofia Vergara, who has been featured on Maxim’s “Hot 100” list, named one of People Magazine’s “Most Beautiful,” and come within shouting distance of the top spot in AskMen.com’s list of “Most Desirable Women” has no complaints when it comes to being branded hot Hollywood property.

The Colombian actress was once asked about her opinion about being called s*x symbol in Hollywood during an interview with Irish Independent, she said, “Of course I love it. I’m nearly 40 years old. I always joke with my publicist and my manager that I’m competing for the best a** with Kim Kardashian, and she is 15 years younger than me. She must be so upset thinking: ‘Why am I being compared to that old woman?’. I’m always in these s*xiest lists, and I’m 20 years older than the others. I love it.”

Sofia Vergara’s career began with modelling in her native Colombia before she transitioned to acting. Her breakthrough role came in the mid-2000s with her portrayal of Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on the hit television show “Modern Family.” Her role as the vivacious and comedic Gloria garnered widespread attention, critical acclaim, and multiple award nominations, including several Emmy nominations.

Aside from her success on television, Vergara has also ventured into film, appearing in movies such as “Chef,” “Hot Pursuit,” and “Machete Kills.” Her acting roles often capitalize on her comedic timing, vibrant personality, and ability to bring characters to life with authenticity.

