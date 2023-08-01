Sofia Vergara has filed a request asking the judge overseeing her divorce to stick to the terms of the prenuptial agreement.

The 51-year-old actress and 46-year-old actor Joe Manganiello recently announced their shock split after seven years of marriage and Sofia has now filed a request with the court in an attempt to protect her assets.

Joe initially filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences” and in her response to his filing, Sofia Vergara agreed with the reason for the dissolution of their marriage and asked the court to uphold their prenup.

She also asked the judge to confirm that certain assets should remain hers, including artwork and “other personal effects”.

And, PEOPLE adds that Sofia Vergara has claimed her earnings from before and during their marriage as her assets.

Sofia and Joe announced the surprising split last month, in a joint statement.

They said: “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Meanwhile, Sofia is said to be “doing excellent” amid the divorce.

A source told PEOPLE: “She is sad that her marriage didn’t work out, but she feels very fortunate anyway. She has a great life that she loves. She is staying at her house for now. Joe is living elsewhere.”

