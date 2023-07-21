Modern Family Star Sofia Vergara Didn’t Want To Have Kids With Husband Joe Manganiello, Which Then Led To Their Divorce? Find Out The Truth

2023 has been a year of breakups and divorces, and the latest addition to this lot is Modern Family star Sofia Vergara and her husband, Joe Manganiello. They have officially announced their divorce, which has shocked all their fans who have followed them for over 7 years, ever since the couple got married. And if the recent reports are to be believed, Joe wanted to have kids, but Sofia wasn’t ready for it, which is probably the reason behind their divorce. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Sofia is one of the most popular actresses in Hollywood and has over 30 million followers on Instagram. The Modern Family star often gives a glimpse of her personal life, and who would believe she’s over 51 and this fit? We honestly won’t.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pop Base took to their official Twitter handle and shared a tweet that read, “A conflict that led to the divorce of Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara was kids as he wanted to have them, and she did not, TMZ reports.”

A conflict that led to the divorce of Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara was kids as he wanted to have them, and she did not, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/CA9qzbatpV — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 20, 2023

There hasn’t been any official comment from both parties on the possible reason behind their divorce.

Meanwhile, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello released a joint statement announcing their divorce and it read, “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one and other very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

What do you think about the Modern Family star and Joe parting ways with each other? Tell us in the space below.

For more Hollywood updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Dakota Johnson Once Received A Miniature Of Her Grandma In A Mini Coffin As A Gift From Alfred Hitchcock, “He Ruined Her Career Because She Didn’t Want To Sleep With Him”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News