Kanye West has had a legendary music career and is widely considered a sound pioneer. There’s no denying that his music just stands out, and many of the new-age rappers draw their inspiration from the ‘Heartless’ singer directly. But in recent times, he has been more in the news for his shenanigans. Be it his Anti-Semitic remarks or his nasty divorce from his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. In one of his previous interviews, he claims to have told Travis Scott that he is the “Father” of this scene.

The ‘Good Morning’ singer has many records he can boast about, no doubt. And fellow musicians do consider him one of the greatest. However, on the other hand, we have Travis Scott, who has enormous numbers to put up against Ye, and he himself is controversy-bound. Let’s take a look at what the rapper had to say about the ‘Sicko Mode’ singer.

While appearing on Revolt.TV in 2021 (when Ye was roaming wild and free), Kanye West shared his conversation with Travis Scott. He shares, “When I called Travis boy earlier, you know I tell Trav, ‘You copy me boy’. That’s not on some man-to-man stuff; that’s on some competition, NBA kind of stuff.” He continues to drop more bombs, “I respect Trav. If I’m the father… Because I’m the father, the sons gotta know that they sons. And if you get out of line, while I’m still in this king place, I gotta let you know… That you my son. And that’s what it is. We can’t get nowhere around that.”

Check out the interview below:

It’s not known what Travis said from the other end. He may have respected Ye’s seniority in the industry and not taken it personally. Apart from music, the two also share one strong common connection – The Kardashians. Travis Scott was in a long-term relationship with Kylie Jenner and they share two children together – daughter Stormi and son Aire.

What do you think about this explosive conversation between Travis Scott and Kanye West?

