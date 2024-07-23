Hugh Jackman revealed which MCU character he would potentially like to see Wolverine team up with in Avengers: Secret Wars if he were to be cast in the film. Jackman and Ryan Reynolds sat down for an interview for Screenrant while promoting their latest film, Deadpool and Wolverine, which, for the first time, brings together the two stars for Thor MCU debut.

During the interview, Hugh Jackman and Reynolds revealed which MCU character they would potentially like to team up with in Avengers: Secret Wars. While Reynolds did not pick a character from the MCU, he expressed his ardent interest in being cast alongside an Oscar-winning director.

Ryan Reynolds said he has been trying to work with Get Out Director Jordan Peele for a long time, to no avail. Reynolds revealed Peele was also “one of the first people that were offered a role” in Deadpool and Wolverine.

Reynolds said, “I think he’s just one of the great underrated performers as well. Obviously, he’s busy building a gigantic empire as a director and creator, but he’s somebody that I still, to this day, would love to find some way to team up with. I don’t even care what he would play, but I would love to work with him.”

Meanwhile,Hugh Jackman said he would love Wolverine to team up with none other than Hulk. Jackman, who appeared thrilled at the prospect of teaming up with Hulk, said, “I always thought of Hulk, and I’m terrified of how that will feel as the actor, I’d just get flown around.”

In response, Ryan Reynolds quipped, “I would love, no disrespect to Ruffalo, I’d love to play Hulk. It sounds like a pretty good gig.”

While fans would have to wait and see if their dream team ever comes to fruition, they can catch Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman team up to save Deadpool’s world from an unknown threat on July 26, 2024.

