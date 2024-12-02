Bougainvillea, directed by Amal Neerad and starring Kunchacko Boban, Jyothirmayi, and Fahadh Faasil, was released in theaters on 17th October. The psychological slasher crime thriller is now set for its OTT debut.

The movie will be available to stream on SonyLIV. The premiere will commence on December 13th. This OTT release comes almost two months after the theatrical premiere. SonyLIV announced this on social media with a caption: “Every petal tells a story. Every twist leaves you guessing. Bougainvillea blooms this December 13th on SonyLIV.”

Bougainvillea tells the story of Dr. Royce Thomas, his wife Reethu, and their children. Years ago, Reethu had an accident that caused memory loss. Despite this, their lives seemed normal, apart from Reethu’s occasional memory lapses. But their lives take a dark turn. Reethu becomes a prime suspect in a series of missing women cases. She must recall her fragmented memories and this investigation. Buried secrets from her past come to light as she tries to recall her memories.

The movie is based on the novel Ruthinte Lokham, written by Lajo Jose, who also co-wrote the screenplay. The cast includes Veena Nandakumar, Sharaf U Dheen, Srinda, Shobi Thilakan, And Jinu Joseph.

Bougainvillea marks Jyothirmayi’s return to cinema after 11 years. Her last film was Urava in 2014. The movie received mixed to positive reviews and was a moderate box-office success. Sushin Shyam composed the music.

In future projects, Kunchacko Boban will be featured in MMMN, a movie directed by Mahesh Narayanan. He will be seen alongside Mammootty and Fahadh Faasil. Fahadh will also play the antagonist in Pushpa 2: The Rule, which stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna.

Fans can stream Bougainvillea on SonyLIV starting 13th December.

