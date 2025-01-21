Anthony Mackie is ready to take on the responsibility bestowed on him by Chris Evans in Avengers: Endgame. He is returning as Sam Wilson, the new Captain America, in Captain America: Brave New World. The film is less than a month away from its release, and ahead of that, we are browsing through the new Captain’s last five films at the worldwide box office. Keep scrolling for more.

Mackie started his career with 2002’s music drama 8 Mile. The actor also played Tupac Shakur in Notorious, but his real fame and global recognition came with Marvel’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier, where he first appeared as Sam Wilson. He is finally getting his standalone MCU movie, Captain America 4.

A report by Luiz Fernando revealed the advance booking condition of the upcoming MCU movie. Based on that, Anthony Mackie’s Captain America: Brave New World is nowhere near the pre-sales of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. As per the trade analyst, it is tracking 1.4 times more than the pre-sales of The Marvels and is on par with Eternals. It is also not far behind Black Widow and Dune 2.

Captain America: Brave New World could secure a three-day opening above both Thor and Captain America: The First Avenger. It will also enjoy the President’s Day holiday boost, and not to forget, the movie is releasing after the blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine.

Meanwhile, check out Anthony Mackie’s last five films at the worldwide box office.

Synchronic (2019) – $1.48 million

Elevation (2024) – $3.60 million

Miss Bala (2019) – $15.38 million

The Hate U Give (2018) – $34.93 million

Avengers: Endgame (2019) – $2.79 billion

Mackie’s commercial success came from his MCU movies only, but he has only appeared as a supporting actor in them until now, which will change in Captain America 4. According to Deadline, Captain America 4 is eyeing a $86 million to $96 million opening weekend in the United States.

Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford starrer Captain America: Brave New World will be released in the theatres on February 14.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

