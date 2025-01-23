Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya, is just a day away from hitting the big screen. In the past, Republic Day releases have fetched massive numbers at the Indian box office, and even now, the industry is hoping for a good start. Till yesterday, things were looking extremely dull, but in the last 24 hours, the game has changed a bit, and now, the film is at least looking for a decent start. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 advance booking report!

The upcoming Bollywood action drama, which also stars Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur in key roles, is scheduled to release on January 24, tomorrow. The combination of patriotic films and Akshay Kumar has been unbeatable in the past, and with the mood of Republic Day in the air, fans will be hoping for a much-needed comeback for the actor. But is the film moving in the right direction? Let’s find out!

Yesterday, we reported that Sky Force had sold tickets worth 17.35 lakh or 0.17 crore gross at the Indian box office through advance booking for day 1 (till 10 am IST). Looking at the number and the lack of movement at ticket windows, it felt that the film would struggle to even touch the 1 crore mark by the end of the day, but it registered an unexpected jump.

As of 10 am IST today, Sky Force has sold tickets worth 1.60 crore gross for day 1 (excluding blocked seats), a miraculous 841% jump in the last 24 hours. This includes the sale of over 66,000 tickets at the Indian box office. These bookings have been registered on over 9,000 shows across the country.

With 1.60 crore gross, Sky Force has surpassed the final day 1 advance booking collection of several Akshay Kumar’s low openers. It crossed Khel Khel Mein (1.56 crores), Sarfira (0.75 crore), Mission Raniganj (0.80 crore), and Selfiee (0.41 crore).

From here, the film is looking to close its pre-sales at around 3 crores, which would be a good recovery. With 3 crore gross coming in through advance booking, it might also aim for a double-digit start if the turnout of walk-ins is good.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

