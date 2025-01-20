Rumors are swirling online regarding Gautham Vasudev Menon’s highly anticipated Malayalam directorial debut, Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse, starring the legendary Mammootty. Despite the director’s and actor’s star power, reports suggest the film might not receive a wide release in Kerala, even as it gears up for its January 23, 2025, premiere.

One explanation floating around is the strong performance of other January releases, particularly Rekhachithram, starring Asif Ali, which has been dominating the box office. However, this rationale appears weak, as the Malayalam film industry often accommodates multiple major releases simultaneously.

Another theory points to the film’s experimental nature. Sources claim that the makers have opted for a limited initial release to gauge audience reactions before potentially expanding show counts across Kerala, starting from the evening of its release. There has been no official confirmation regarding these speculations as of now. Fans of both Menon and Mammootty will have to wait and see how the release strategy unfolds.

Mammootty plays the titular role in Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse. His character is a former circle inspector dismissed from the police force for concealing his color blindness. According to online discussions surrounding the character, Dominic is portrayed as a divorced, lonely, and financially struggling individual who can barely afford his rent. In an attempt to rebuild his life, he starts a private detective agency, marking a significant shift in his journey.

