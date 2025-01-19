Mega Prince Varun Tej, son of Nagababu and a prominent figure among the Mega Brothers, has always been known for his dedication and adventurous spirit. He always picked diverse roles in his career. Despite his hard work, Varun Tej has faced a series of setbacks in recent years.

Recently, Varun scored three flops. They are Gandivadhari Arjuna, Operation Valentine and Matka. All three movies did not fare well at the box office. Even though F3 was a commercial success, it didn’t achieve the financial impact expected from a star of his caliber.

However, Varun Tej is gearing up for a fresh start with his next project. On his 34th birthday, UV Creations unveiled a poster for his 15th film, which Merlapaka Gandhi will direct. The poster features intriguing elements, including a small pot, a dragon statue atop a hill, and Korean characters, hinting at the film’s unique premise. The movie is touted as an Indo-Korean horror comedy, a genre blend that promises novelty. Thaman has been roped in to compose the music for this project.

While director Merlapaka Gandhi has delivered moderate successes like Krishnarjuna Yudham, Maestro, and Like Share Subscribe, he and Varun Tej aim to achieve a significant breakthrough with this film. Audiences are eager to see how this Indo-Korean collaboration will unfold. The film is expected to mark a turning point for Varun’s career.

As of now, there are no other official details about the film. The team hiked the expectations surrounding the movie, and we have to see how things will fare now at the box office. Varun Tej is possibly hoping that the lady luck he has by his side after marriage with Lavanya Tripathi helps him big time.

