Director-producer Anil Sharma’s film Vanvaas, which was released in December last year, did not do well at the box office. The film starred his son Utkarsh Sharma alongside Nana Patekar. As the film gears up for its satellite release soon, in an exclusive conversation with Koimoi, he has opened up about why the movie struggled at the box office.

Anil Sharma On Vanvaas Emerging As A Box Office Flop

Anil Sharma recalled how his movie did not get enough screens because of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 dominating the big screen during the same time. However, he has no regrets since he remembers getting a good response from the people who have already watched the film. He said, “Yes, it is disappointing, but the main issue is that the people have loved the film and they have also cried. It is one of my most precious and beautiful films. Everybody who has seen the movie, loved it but the timing was very wrong. Pushpa 2 was doing wonderfully those days and we didn’t get the screens. But of course, this movie is for satellite and OTT being a family film. Action movies are generally for the theatres.”

Not only this, but Anil Sharma is confident that the central emotion of the film will resonate with the audience and bring them closer to their families. He continued, “Now it’s coming on 8th March at Zee Cinema at 8 pm. I’m expecting every family is going to watch it and will love this movie. It will resonate with their emotions. Log bohot hasenge and bohot royenge. They will also call their parents if they’re living far off from them.”

Did Comparisons With Baghban Affect The Final Verdict Of Vanvaas At The Box Office?

For the unversed, Vanvaas was being compared with Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini’s 2003 film Baghban. Both the films revolve around the core premise of parents being abandoned or mistreated by their children in their old age. However, Anil Sharma refuses to believe that this might have affected the film.

He added, “No, that has nothing to do with it. It’s only that we didn’t have the shows and screens. Other films were running so much especially Pushpa 2 and Mufasa: The Lion King. My mistake is that we came at the wrong time.”

Anil Sharma also hopes that the satellite airing of the film will strike a positive chord with the audience. Talking about Vanvaas, the movie was also written and produced by him. The movie also stars Simratt Kaur Randhawa and Rajpal Yadav in the lead roles.

