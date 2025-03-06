Vicky Kaushal and Laxman Utekar have delivered a success story, Chhaava, which is leaving cine-goers teary-eyed. The historical action drama based on the life of Chatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj has struck chords with the audiences. It is now in its third week of box office run but may miss out on a major milestone! Scroll below for the latest updates.

Set to enter 500 crore club

Chhaava is undoubtedly the first choice for the audience at the ticket window. There are multiple options, including Crazxy and Superboys Of Malegaon, but only one that’s grabbing all the eyeballs. On the third Wednesday, Valentine’s Day 2025, releases 6.19 crores more to its kitty.

It has concluded its 20-day run at the Indian box office at 490.89 crores. It will complete its third week tomorrow but has already raked in the highest Week 3 collections in Bollywood, surpassing Stree 2, Jawan, Animal, and others.

Return on Investment

Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna starrer is made on an estimated budget of 130 crores. This means the makers have already garnered returns of 360.89 crores.

Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

As per the calculation, Chhaava has raked in profits of 277.60% so far. It is the only profitable film in Bollywood in 2025. It will indeed be difficult for any upcoming release to beat the ROI of Vicky Kaushal’s super-hit affair.

Chhaava vs Pushpa 2 (Hindi)

Laxman Utekar’s film has previously surpassed the profits of 5 films of 2024 in the Hindi belt – Article 370 (110%), Shaitaan (132.30%), Kalki 2898 AD (156.52%), HanuMan (241.17%) and Munjya (260%).

The next huge target was Pushpa 2 (Hindi), which minted profits of 318.04% in its lifetime. However, to achieve that mark, Chhaava must earn 554 crores in its lifetime. The pace has slowed down since it is now in its third week. It is still 63.11 crores away from the milestone, and it looks like the feat may not be attained.

