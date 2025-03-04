There is massive anticipation around Sikandar, which marks the return of Salman Khan on Eid. The official teaser broke all records on YouTube within 24 hours, setting new benchmarks for Bollywood releases. But is AR Murugadoss’ directorial heading towards earning the highest Eid collections in the history of Hindi cinema? Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

Sikandar Opening Day Expectations

The action thriller is the only big release in Bollywood on Eid 2025. There will be no significant competition as even Chhaava would have saturated by that point. Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has a clear way and potential to earn 45 crore+ on its opening day. On the second day, which will likely be the Eid holiday, the figures could go as high as 60 crores.

Sikandar vs top 10 Eid collections of Bollywood

Salman Khan arriving on Eid is the biggest Eidi for Bollywood buffs. Out of the top 10 highest Eid collections, the superstar rules the chart with nine features, which means a success ratio of 90%. Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone’s Chennai Express is the only non-Bhaijaan film in the list.

Check out the top 10 highest Eid collections in Bollywood:

Bharat (2019): 42.30 crore Race 3 (2018): 38.14 crore Sultan (2016): 36.54 crore Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015): 36.60 crore Chennai Express (2023): 33.10 crore Kick (2014): 29 crore Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (2023): 25.75 crore Ek Tha Tiger (2012): 23 crores Tubelight (2017): 21.15 crores Bodyguard (2011): 21 crore

Considering the current predictions, Sikandar will rule the charts with its bumper collections. It could be the first Bollywood film to achieve the 60 crore mark on Eid, which would mark another massive feat.

If AR Murugadoss’ film earns 60 crores, it would beat Bodyguard, which is on the 10th spot, which almost 185% higher collections.

Salman Khan will also maintain his 90% success ratio as his nine biggies will continue to feature in the list, although Bodyguard will make its way out of the top 10 with the arrival of Sikandar.

It is to be seen how many more records the Eid 2025 release breaks with its massive opening. So far, the reported release date is March 30.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Crazxy Box Office Collection Day 4: 31% Dip On Monday, Sohum Shah’s Film May Struggle To Recover Its Low Budget!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News